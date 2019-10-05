"The referee was laughable": Sheffield Wednesday fans react to their 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday fans filed out of Hillsborough this weekend happy with a hard-fought win over a dogged Wigan Athletic side.
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 17:17 pm
Updated
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 17:18 pm
The visitors offered little in terms of attacking threat but did make life difficult for Wednesday, who were out-of-sorts for much of the match.
A goal for Australian international Massimo Luongo, making his first league start for the club, proved to be enough to earn the Owls three vital points to keep them well within touch of the top six.
Wednesday fans have reacted positively to a hard-fought win.