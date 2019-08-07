Referee confirmed for Sheffield Wednesday's Yorkshire derby with Barnsley this weekend
Tony Harrington will preside over Sheffield Wednesday’s first home match of the 2019/20 season, to be played against Barnsley on Saturday.
Harrington, from Cleveland in the North East, has taken seven previous Sheffield Wednesday matches – all in the Championship – the most recent of which came as the Owls fell to a 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground in November last year.
He is yet to show a red card in any match involving Wednesday, but has given two penalties against them – for Preston North End’s only goal in a 1-0 defeat at Deepdale in 2017 and for Bristol City’s fourth in a 4-0 defeat at Bristol City’s Ashton Gate last year.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
Wednesday have won two of their seven matches with Harrington in charge.
On Saturday he officiated in Lincoln City’s 2-0 win over Accrington Stanley, awarding a penalty to the Imps which John Akinde hammered home.