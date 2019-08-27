Ref watch: What is Sheffield Wednesday's record in matches involving the man in the middle for the Rotherham United game?
The man with the whistle for Sheffield Wednesday’s south Yorkshire derby with Rotherham United on Wednesday has been confirmed as Surrey-based Charles Breakspear.
The Carabao Cup second round tie, to be played at the New York Stadium, will be the 256th match of Breakspear’s career, and the third involving Wednesday.
He has taken charge of four games in all competitions this season, issuing 22 yellows and three red cards.
The majority of his experience (154 matches) has come in League One and League Two, but he has presided over two Wednesday matches in the past – both in the 2015/16 Championship season.
The first, in December 2015, was a 2-2 draw at Cardiff City in which the Owls came back from two goals down through Fernando Forestieri and Barry Bannan.
The latter came in a disastrous 4-1 defeat at Bristol City in April 2016. Wednesday found themselves four goals down inside 52 minutes before an own goal from Richard O’Donnell offered scant consolation.
The match will kick off at 19:45, Mr Breakspear’s assistants will be Peter Gooch and Paul Hobday. The fourth official is Geoffrey Liddle.