Recovery of injured Sheffield Wednesday midfielder 'taking longer than first thought', says Garry Monk

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo (right) is likely to miss this weekend's clash with Swansea

The all-action playmaker, who signed from QPR in the summer for a fee believed to be around £1m, hobbled off with an ankle knock in the Owls’ 1-0 home win over Stoke last month.

The injury, which was initially believed to be minor, means he will likely miss out on selection for Saturday’s visit of Swansea as he did against Leeds and Blackburn.

Asked for an update on Luongo’s fitness, Wednesday boss Garry Monk said: “He’s edging towards it. He’s possibly unlikely this week but will be back in training possibly next week.

“It’s taking a bit longer than we thought but again, he’s nearly there, it’s just that slight little bit he needs to go through. He’s unlikely for the weekend.”

The injury came at a disappointing time for Luongo, who having waited for his chance in the side scored back-to-back winners at Hillsborough and had impressed with his energy and drive.