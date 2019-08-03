Reading v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: updates, action and reaction from the Madejski Stadium
Sheffield Wednesday’s curtain raiser at Reading is here, with the Owls hoping to make a positive start to the Championship season after a turbulent summer.
By Alex Miller
Saturday, 03 August, 2019, 07:58
Caretaker boss Lee Bullen is in charge and leads a side in a good bill of health, with only goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith injured and defender Dominic Iorfa suspended after his red card at Preston last season.
The match kicks off at 3pm and this page will keep you bang up to date with all the very latest going on at the Madejski.
