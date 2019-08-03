Reading v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: three new faces start as the Owls prepare to get their season underway
Sheffield Wednesday’s curtain raiser at Reading is here, with the Owls hoping to make a positive start to the Championship season after a turbulent summer.
By Alex Miller
Saturday, 03 August, 2019, 07:58
Caretaker boss Lee Bullen is in charge and has named all three of the club’s new signings in the starting 11, with Fernando Forestieri on the bench after appealing his FA ban this week.
The match kicks off at 3pm and this page will keep you bang up to date with all the very latest going on at the Madejski.
Be sure to refresh the page at regular intervals to get the very latest updates from the ground.