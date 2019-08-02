Reading chief Jose Gomes braced for 'tough' Sheffield Wednesday showdown
Reading manager Jose Gomes is convinced his side will be in for a tough battle when they entertain Sheffield Wednesday in their Championship curtain-raiser this weekend.
The Portuguese, who guided the Royals to a 20th-placed finish last season after succeeding Paul Clement, is acutely aware of the threat the Owls will pose on Saturday.
"It will be very tough," said Gomes. "We watched their games in pre-season. They have an experienced team and good players with strong strikers.
"They have very fast, technical wingers and full-backs that attack and cross from everywhere trying to find [Steven] Fletcher and they go for the second balls.
"They have quality and it will be a tough game against a big club and it will be a tough start.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
"There are no easy games at Championship level."
Gomes, who has added former Owls defender Michael Morrison and experienced midfielder Charlie Adam to his squad in recent weeks, is happy the Royal kick-off their campaign on home soil.
He said: "I am glad because we are near our fans and we can see our stadium full and let me players feel how important they are for our fans.
"But I cannot say its an advantage. Everywhere has good pitches and I think it is more psychological.
"I am glad to play at home but I don't believe it is much of an advantage."