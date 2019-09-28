Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday

Reach back to his best: Player ratings from Sheffield Wednesday's 4-1 rout at the Riverside

A dominant first-half performance from Sheffield Wednesday saw them hammer Middlesbrough 4-1 at the Riverside in a classy away display.

By Alex Miller
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 16:59 pm
An own goal and goals from Dominic Iorfa, Adam Reach and Steven Fletcher gave the Owls a deserved win, but who were the stand-outs on the day?

Take a look at our match ratings from a rout at the Riverside.

1. Kieren Westwood - 7

Sound when called upon, distribution good. Claimed well from a couple of crosses.

2. Moses Odubajo - 7

Did the simple things well and was positionally far more sound.

3. Julian Borner - 7

Cool, calm, collected.

4. Dominic Iorfa - 8

Imperious at the back, some important blocks in the first half. Looked comfortable on the ball and took his goal well.

