Reach back to his best: Player ratings from Sheffield Wednesday's 4-1 rout at the Riverside
A dominant first-half performance from Sheffield Wednesday saw them hammer Middlesbrough 4-1 at the Riverside in a classy away display.
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 16:59 pm
Updated
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 17:23 pm
An own goal and goals from Dominic Iorfa, Adam Reach and Steven Fletcher gave the Owls a deserved win, but who were the stand-outs on the day?
Take a look at our match ratings from a rout at the Riverside.