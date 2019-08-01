Ranked: How Sheffield Wednesday's pre-season results compare to their Championship rivals
Sheffield Wednesday rounded off their pre-season campaign on Sunday - but how do their results compare to their Championship rivals?
By Jordan Cronin
Thursday, 01 August, 2019, 10:40
*Includes publicised behind closed doors friendlies. Here, using the usual key of three points for a win, one point for a draw and zero for a defeat, we rank every second-tier club's pre-season record in order to give us a rough idea of how the Whites’ promotion rivals are shaping up ahead of this weekend's big kick-off. Scroll and click through the pages: