The questionable price-tag of each Sheffield Wednesday player - according to Football Manager 2020

This is how much each Sheffield Wednesday player is valued at - according to Football Manager

Football Manager 2020 has weighed in on how much they think each Sheffield Wednesday player is worth.

By Jordan Cronin
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 11:38 am

Ahead of its November 19 release date, we've been test-driving the new FM 2020, the latest edition in the sports-strategy series, and exploring its different features and information. The term ‘market value’ always creates its fair amount of controversy – and these value below are no different. We’ll leave the debate up to you… Click through the pages to see how much each player is reportedly worth:

1. Paul Jones

Value according to Football Manager: £170k

2. Ash Baker

Value according to Football Manager: £325k

3. David Bates

Value according to Football Manager: £425k

4. Morgan Fox

Value according to Football Manager: £475k

