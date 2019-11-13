Championship

Pundit suggests how Sheffield Wednesday can enhance promotion chances, Serie A side look to land Fulham striker - Championship gossip

Sheffield Wednesday fans were in disbelief when their side managed to squander a lead yet again and throw away points last weekend, as Ben Wilmott's 94th minute header secured Swansea City a 2-2 draw at Hillsborough. Still, the Owls are just three points off the play-off places, and will be confident powering forward later in the month.

By Richie Boon
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 6:40 am
Updated Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 6:41 am

While there's no domestic action next weekend because of the international break, the division's clubs will use the time as an ideal opportunity to plan ahead, looking on to a gruelling run of festive fixtures next month. In the meantime, scroll and click your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Forest look to hijack Leeds loan deal

Nottingham Forest have been tipped as potential destination for Spurs midfielder Jack Clarke, as the north London club look to end Leeds United's loan deal to secure him first team football. (Nottingham Post). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Photo: George Wood

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Hughton emerges as candidate for Cardiff job

Ex-Millwall boss Neil Harris is still the bookies' favourite to land the vacant Cardiff City job, but ex-Brighton boss Chris Hughton's odds are notably shortening. (Sky Bet). (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Photo: Catherine Ivill

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Terrier chief hints at squad overhaul

Huddersfield Town's head of football operations has revealed that the club could well part company with a number of first team players in January, as Danny Cowley looks to shape his own squad. (Huddersfield Examiner). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Photo: George Wood

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Bees sweat over skipper injury

Brentford skipper Pontus Jansson has been forced out of Sweden's preparations from their match against Romania with a foot injury, and his club are sweating over the extent of the damage. (Sport Witness). (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Photo: Lewis Storey

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3