Preston North End 3 Sheffield Wednesday 3: Atdhe Nuhiu, Kieran Lee, sloppy defending and a superb second half fightback – Five talking points after the Owls’ draw at Deepdale

Battling Sheffield Wednesday came from two goals down to salvage a 3-3 draw against Preston North End today.

Here are five talking points after today’s enthralling meeting at Deepdale.

Preston North End v Sheffield Wednesday

Atdhe Nuhiu

Bruce threw on the big man midway through the second half and Nuhiu was instrumental in Wednesday's stirring comeback. He created Fernando Forestieri's goal with a peach of a cross before grabbing a 78th minute equaliser. It is not the first time that Nuhiu has demonstrated how handy he can be from the bench. He was a real handful and Preston struggled to contain him.

The second half fightback

"We were absolutely awful in first half," acknowledged Bruce. "We were a different team in the second.” Few people would disagree with that assessment. The Owls were much-improved after the break following Bruce's half-time blast. They did the basics better and showed plenty of grit and determination to come from three goals to one down to salvage a draw.

Kieran Lee

The midfielder made his long-awaited return, coming on in the 84th minute to replace Fernando Forestieri. His introduction was greeted with huge cheers from Wednesday's travelling faithful. Lee, out of contract at the end of the season, has endured a torrid time over the last 16 months due a host of injury problems but hopefully he will get another appearance under his belt when the Owls host Queens Park Rangers on the final-day.

Conceding three goals

Under Bruce, Wednesday have built their success on a strong defence. But the Owls' back four were all over the place at the back, particularly in the first half at Deepdale. Experienced duo Keiren Westwood and Sam Hutchinson were sorely missed, with Wednesday giving away a number of sloppy, uncharacteristic goals. It was a real off day.

Poor discipline

Dominic Iorfa was shown a straight red card for a foul on Darnell Fisher in the 80th minute. The full-back will now serve a three-match suspension, starting at home to QPR. Barry Bannan is also walking a disciplinary tightrope after collecting his 14th yellow card of the campaign. Should the midfield dynamo pick up another booking next weekend, he will be hit with a three-match ban.