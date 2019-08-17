'Poor, poor and poor': Sheffield Wednesday fans react to defeat against 10 man Millwall
Sheffield Wednesday were unable to breach 10-man Millwall and in the process slipped to their first defeat of the season.
Jed Wallace was shown his marching orders after a late tackle of Kieran Lee, a dismissal which followed minutes before Matt Smith headed the hosts in front on 37 minutes.
Overall, Lee Bullen's side controlled large periods of the game, however we were wasteful with their chances in the final third.
Here is just some of the fan reaction from social media:
@jimimanovsteel: 2 wins...1 very attacking game unfortunate not to get something...solid start to the campaign...keep the heads up and batter Luton.
Paulcla87047621: Poor,poor and poor....Need to take chances against teams like this. They always grind out results...
@brandon19320336: Everyone thinks we are going up when we are losing to Millwall with 10 men
@Nottmowl85: Fans crack me up. Millwall away is a tough place. The red card wouldn’t of helped us at all. There a blood and guts kinda team. Heart on the sleeve. They had something to hold on. Wasn’t our day. 6 from 9. We go into Tuesday now needed to win. Just get behind the boys.....#swfc
@Richardmongo200: Had a bad feeling about this today. Seeing Matt Smith score recently I just knew he would have a bearing on today. Can't fault we have everything but against these physical teams is where our season will unfold need a reply against Luton now #swfc