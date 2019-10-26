Player ratings from Sheffield Wednesday 0 Leeds United 0: The one that got away?

There were dogged performances and moments of brilliance throughout the side, but who caught the eye and who was slow-going? Take a look at our player ratings from the 0-0 draw.
1. Keiren Westwood - 8
Produced a wonderful first-half save to deny the head of Bamford just before half-time. Distribution noticeably good and did well to move things quickly from restarts. Is he the best keeper in the division?
2. Liam Palmer - 7
A fine performance from Palmer, who was under pressure from Leeds' flying wing-backs from the first whistle. Joined the attack at good moments and continued his understanding with Reach.
3. Domini Iorfa - 8
A colossus. Defended with assurance and stepped up effortlessly in Borner's absence. Has begun to bring the ball out of defence with a bit of class, too. He's there to stay.
4. Sam Hutchinson - 7
Did well in a relatively foreign position, coming in late to it after the injury to Borner in the warm-up. Met trouble bringing the ball out of defence on 35 minutes but otherwise calm and assured.
