Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United

Player ratings from Sheffield Wednesday 0 Leeds United 0: The one that got away?

Sheffield Wednesday had to settle for a draw against Yorkshire rivals Leeds United despite having the better of the chances at Hillsborough.

By Alex Miller
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 2:22 pm
Updated Saturday, 26th October 2019, 2:23 pm

There were dogged performances and moments of brilliance throughout the side, but who caught the eye and who was slow-going? Take a look at our player ratings from the 0-0 draw.

1. Keiren Westwood - 8

Produced a wonderful first-half save to deny the head of Bamford just before half-time. Distribution noticeably good and did well to move things quickly from restarts. Is he the best keeper in the division?

2. Liam Palmer - 7

A fine performance from Palmer, who was under pressure from Leeds' flying wing-backs from the first whistle. Joined the attack at good moments and continued his understanding with Reach.

3. Domini Iorfa - 8

A colossus. Defended with assurance and stepped up effortlessly in Borner's absence. Has begun to bring the ball out of defence with a bit of class, too. He's there to stay.

4. Sam Hutchinson - 7

Did well in a relatively foreign position, coming in late to it after the injury to Borner in the warm-up. Met trouble bringing the ball out of defence on 35 minutes but otherwise calm and assured.

