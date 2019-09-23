Peaky Blinders called the Owls Sheffield Wednesday last night - but were they right?
Sheffield Wednesday fans loved hearing their side referenced on Peaky Blinders as season five drew to a close.
The character Billy Grade mentioned the Owls while discussing bribing match officials with Finn Shelby.
He says: “Sheffield Wednesday wants cash, and a beating from a bloke who’s screwing his wife.”
Eagle-eyed Wednesday fans also noticed that a list of football scores on the blackboard behind Grade revealed that the Owls were 1-0 up away at Notts County.
Peaky Blinders has become one of the nation’s favourite dramas since hitting our screens in 2013.
The show follows the Shelby family as they run an organised crime gang in Birmingham after World War One.
The first season starts in 1919, the second in 1921, the third in 1924, the fourth in 1925 and the fifth and most recent on Tuesday, October 29, 1929.
With this in mind, was Grade correct when he referred to the Owls as Sheffield Wednesday?
Sheffield Wednesday were founded in 1867 but already existed as a cricket club, named The Wednesday Cricket Club, from 1820.
The two sections went their separate ways in 1882 after a dispute over finances with the football club going by the name of The Wednesday.
Wednesday were promoted to the top flight in 1926 and won the league title in the 1928-29 season.
It was only at this point that the club officially changed its name from The Wednesday Football Club to Sheffield Wednesday Football Club under the stewardship of manager Robert Brown.
So, in any other season of the show, Grade should have referred to the Owls as The Wednesday.
But, it looks like Peaky Blinders did their research and used the Owls’ correct name during last night’s epsiode.