Paul Gascoigne responds after Sheffield Wednesday fans hammer him over Steve Bruce comments
Sheffield Wednesday fans have hammered Paul Gascoigne after the Newcastle United legend praised Steve Bruce.
Bruce was confirmed as the United manager this morning after handing in his resignation as Wednesday manager on Monday morning.
Both Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United fans have expressed their dismay at the way in which the situation has unfolded.
However, Newcastle United legend Paul Gascoigne spoke on TalkSport this afternoon and described Bruce as a ‘great appointment’ at St James’ Park.
“He’s from the North East, he played for Wallsend Boys Club like Alan Shearer, Lee Clark, and Steve Watson, all them, you know?
“He’s a great guy and everybody knows he’s a winner, he’s won so many medals, so he knows how to win games and knows how to win championships.
“Obviously the fans are upset and they’re voicing their opinion… but give Steve Bruce a chance.
“They’ve got to give him a chance, they’ve got to. He’s played with the best.”
Sheffield Wednesday fans were less than impressed with Gascoigne’s comments and didn’t hold back with their criticism.
Joe Carr tweeted: “Can we get this idea that because someone is a local lad that it’s a good appointment?!”
Another user tweeted: “How can you condone what has happened today? Bruce has walked out of SWFC without an agreement with the club?
“Bruce is not a Premiership winner. Out of all mangers that have managed 200 plus games he has the second lowest points per game. Sorry Gazza you’re wrong #Bruceout”
Following the backlash, Gascoigne has taken to Twitter to defend himself and once again backed Bruce for the Newcastle job.
He said: “I’m getting hammered on Twitter. Oh been hammered off the press for 30 years so a few tweets ain’t going to to hurt me.
“I’ve never given a player, manager, fans stick all my life and I ain’t starting now. He was a winner when he played with the Geordies. I don’t pay Bruce, Mr Ashley does.”