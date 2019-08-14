Out-of-favour Sheffield Wednesday defender Joost van Aken joins German club on loan
Wednesday centre-back Joost van Aken has joined Bundesliga 2 side VfL Osnabruck on loan for the 2019/20 season.
The Dutchman's deal with Osnabruck, who were promoted as champions of 3. Liga in 2018/19, will run until June 30.
Van Aken moved to Hillsborough in August 2017 from Dutch side Heerenveen for around £3m. He made his debut against Nottingham Forest but inconsistent form and a series of injury problems has restricted him to just 16 appearances in all competitions for the Owls.
His last competitive Owls outing came at Sunderland almost 12 months ago when he was forced off with an ankle problem.
Van Aken has since regained full fitness but he has been allowed to leave as Wednesday have plenty of options in central defence, including Tom Lees, Julian Borner, David Bates and Jordan Thorniley.