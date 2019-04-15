Ouch! Leeds United fan suffers nasty injury celebrating winner over Sheffield Wednesday

A goal as important as Jack Harrison's for Leeds United against Sheffield Wednesday definitely deserves to be celebrated.

The Whites moved to second in the Championship thanks to their 1-0 win over the Owls and Sheffield United's 1-1 draw with Millwall at the weekend, taking them within touching distance of the Premier League.

In a dominant performance from Marcelo Bielsa's men at Elland Road, Harrison's side-footed finish past Keiren Westwood was enough to wrap up a vital three points with just four games of the season to go.

But it was a painful afternoon for one Leeds fan, who looks to have done some serious damage to his ankle after celebrating the on loan Manchester City star's winner.

A photo circulating online shows the unlucky fan with his thumbs up apparently still enjoying the end of the match despite a grizzly looking ankle injury.

The image, posted on 'Football Away Days' Twitter account has been liked over four thousand times and has attracted plenty of attention from fellow fans.

@AndrewWhelan65 replied to the photo, writing: "Disgraceful sitting down at home....", while @_Hansbury96 also had a witty response: "Just a slight twist but he should be able to play on, cheers Geoff".

Leeds' four remaining fixtures this season are against Wigan, Brentford, Aston Villa and Ipswich, while Wednesday's play-off hopes took a serious hit with defeat at their Yorkshire rivals.

The Owls' remaining league games are against Norwich City, Bristol City, Preston North End and QPR.

At least a win against Wednesday was enough to ease the pain for this unlucky fan!