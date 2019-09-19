The number of Sheffield Wednesday 2018/19 arrests compared to their Championship rivals - ranked in order

The number of footballing arrests for Sheffield Wednesday and their Championship rivals

The number of footballing arrests for Sheffield Wednesday and their Championship rivals during the 2018/19 season has been announced.

By Jordan Cronin
Thursday, 19th September 2019, 16:45 pm
Here, we rank every second-tier in order by the total number of arrests - ranking them in order from lowest to highest. Where does each club rank? Scroll and click through the pages to find out:

1. Wigan Athletic (24th)

Number of footballing arrests for 18/19: 3

2. Reading (23rd)

Number of footballing arrests for 18/19: 4

3. Huddersfield Town (22nd)

Number of footballing arrests for 18/19: 5

4. Hull City (21st)

Number of footballing arrests for 18/19: 6

