Norwich City rule out late bid for Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes
Norwich City have ruled out a late bid for Sheffield Wednesday forward Jordan Rhodes as the 5pm transfer deadline draws ever closer.
The Canaries, promoted as champions from the Championship last season with loanee Rhodes in their ranks, launched a bid to take the 29-year-old on a permanent basis last week.
But the derisory offer, described as ‘disrespectful’ by a Wednesday source, was rejected out of hand.
Wednesday supporters were heard singing Rhodes’ name as the unused substitute performed fitness routines following their 3-1 opening day win at Reading on Saturday.
The Owls were reportedly keen to cut the number of forwards in their first team squad this summer and placed an £8m price tag on Rhodes. This week Lucas Joao completed a move to Reading.
But despite the temptation to add to their squad ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League curtain raiser against European champions Liverpool, Norwich have briefed the media to say they are closed for business in this window.
Norwich boss Daniel Farke said that financial decisions had been made, restricting the activity the club could have done this summer.
The German said: “There was no other option, we had to invest in the training ground and the academy in order to make sure that this club is run in a positive way in a few years and not just one season in the Premier League.
“Now when you see the money the clubs who were promoted with us can spend to bring in individual quality, look at Villa, they have spent nearly £140m and Sheffield [United] have made some decent transfers.
“You have to say, with our opportunities financially, if you are realistic then we are the favourite to finish in position 20 in the Premier League. We are not naïve.
“When you are able to spend money to bring in quality you have a bigger guarantee to be successful. But we know our situation and we handle this.”