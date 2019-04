Sheffield Wednesday went 11 matches unbeaten under manager Steve Bruce as they played out a 0-0 draw against Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.

George Boyd saw his goal disallowed for offside and Keiren Westwood was called into action with three big saves as the Owls slid to 11th in the Championship table following Saturday’s results. Here’s how Wednesdayites reacted to the big talking points in the match...