No Supertram services for Sheffield Wednesday’s match against Queens Park Rangers

Football fans heading to the match between Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers on Sunday have been advised there will be no tram services to the ground.

Stagecoach Supertram started work on a five-month rail replacement programme between Middlewood and Malin Bridge to Hillsborough last month.

Sheffield Supertram.

READ MORE: This is what a pedestrianised Division Street in Sheffield city centre could look like

During summer, the work will extend out to Shalesmoor before finishing in September.

READ MORE: M1 near Sheffield fully reopen after serious crash

The operator said blue and yellow route trams will start and terminate at Hillsborough and added there will be no tram services to or from Leppings Lane.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire Police release CCTV of man wanted over arson attacks at dance studio, florists and cafe

It advised fans to allow extra time for their journeys.