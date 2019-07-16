Newcastle United drop manager search update after Steve Bruce resigns from Sheffield Wednesday
Newcastle United’s caretaker boss has provided a Steve Bruce update during a press conference in Nanjing.
Ben Dawson is taking charge of first-team duties after Newcastle United flew out to China for their pre-season tour without a permanent manager in place.
Steve Bruce is heavily tipped to become United’s next manager after handing in his resignation at Sheffield Wednesday yesterday morning.
Newcastle United are reportedly prepared to a £4 million compensation fee and Dawson said he is readying the players for ‘the new manager’.
Speaking to journalists at a press conference in the Shangri-la Hotel in Nanjing, Dawson addressed the current managerial situation.
According to the Newcastle Chronicle, Dawson said: “The main aim is to prepare the players for the new manager coming in.
"The games will be competitive. We will try to win against Wolves then on Saturday to take the trophy back home.
"No news at this moment in time. We are waiting to hear along with everybody else.
"The players are working hard and trying to get a positive result for the team.
"All we can do is focus on the job out here. We have good staff and good players. We have worked hard training twice a day.
"We are preparing the players as we would for any fixture."
Last night, former Brighton manager Chris Hughton, the bookies’ favourite - and indeed many fans' - for the position, reportedly rejected an approach from the Owls, opening the door to a new manager to take on the role.
According to Sky Bet's latest odds, former Chelsea star Gianfranco Zola has emerged as the new favourite overnight - appearing seemingly from nowhere to odds of 7/4.