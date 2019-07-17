Newcastle United and Sheffield Wednesday fans revolt as #BruceOut trends on Twitter
Newcastle United fans are NOT happy with the appointment of Steve Bruce.
The Magpies announced the 58-year-old's arrival at 9:30am this morning while Sheffield Wednesday remained tight-lipped until lunchtime.
The Owls confirmed there are legal issues to resolved after Bruce was handed a three-year-deal by his boyhood club as head coach.
Indeed, it seems Bruce is just as unpopular with United fans as he is with Owls supporters with #BruceOut trending on Twitter, just hours being announced.
In his opening set of quotes, Bruce alluded to his Geordie heritage, where he raised in Wallsend, North Tyneside.
The former Sunderland also pledged to give Newcastle a team to be proud of, however it seems he has an awful lot to do in order to win fans over.
"This is my boyhood club and it was my dad’s club, so this is a very special moment for me and my family,” said Bruce on his appointment.
“There is a huge challenge ahead of us, but it’s one that my staff and I are ready for.
"We’ll roll our sleeves up and we’ll be giving it everything from the off to ensure supporters have a successful team that they can be proud of.”