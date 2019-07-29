New Sheffield Wednesday youngsters sign ahead of tour to Holland
Sheffield Wednesday have announced the signing of 10 new youth scholars, who will join the club’s u18 set-up ahead of the 2019/10 season.
By Alex Miller
Monday, 29 July, 2019, 18:00
The teenagers have signed two-year scholarship terms with the club and tomorrow will travel to Holland for a 12-day training camp, including friendlies against fellow youth teams from Vitesse Arnhem and German outfit FC Cologne.
The young Owls will then participate in an eight-team tournament organised through the League Football Education’s Erasmus+ programme.
The names of the new signings are: Will Trueman, Charlie Curtis, Luke Hall, Basile Zottos, Alex Bonnington, Corey Glaves, Jay Glover, Luke Yates, Alex Hare and Paulo Aguas.