New Sheffield Wednesday signing sets ambitious target

Managerless Wednesday made a strong start to the 2019/20 campaign, beating Reading 3-1 last weekend.

And the Owls, currently under the caretaker control of Lee Bullen following Steve Bruce's departure to Newcastle United, maintained that feelgood factor by bringing in Luongo, Jacob Murphy, David Bates and Paul Jones before Thursday's transfer deadline.

Midfielder Luongo, recruited from Queens Park Rangers for an undisclosed fee, thought to be around £1m, told The Star: "The top six is always the goal here.

Sheffueld Wednesday new boy Massimo Luongo

"If we don't get there, it will be disappointing.

"But me signing for three years means I have a goal and in my head there's a process. I am hoping we can do that in the three years."

The Australian international is in contention to make his Wednesday debut in their South Yorkshire derby with Barnsley on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luongo, who scored 10 goals in 152 appearances during his time at the R's after leaving Swindon Town said: "This club is always looking up.

"From the outside, I have always seen them as a team who are going to push for play-offs and promotion. They should always be in and around it at the end of the season.

"Coming here and the signings they have made shows they are pushing and this season is a weird one with all the things going on in the background with Financial Fair Play. You can see how the level the Championship is now.

"You look at this squad here and I think they have got the best chance of going up."

The 26-year-old said he learned of Wednesday's interest in his services a fortnight before the summer transfer window closed.

"On the personal side, I am sorted," said Luongo. "I was in my last year at QPR and in limbo and not playing in your last year and not being involved is almost career suicide.