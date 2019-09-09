New Sheffield Wednesday chief Garry Monk promises clean Owls slate

The 40-year-old ex-defender has promised a fresh start after replacing Steve Bruce at Hillsborough.

Monk told The Star: "We have to all be together. We have a sizeable squad but it is a more than capable squad.

"There is competition. Okay, some areas might be more competitive than others but it is what it is. I have to deal with that but I am looking forward to working with them.

Owls boss Garry Monk. Picture Scott Merrylees

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think they are more than capable and I have good belief in them.

"I think it is just a case of trying to help them understand what is missing or what they might need to improve to give themselves the best chance to do something special at this club."

After concluding the finer details of his deal, Monk met his new Owls squad for the first time on Friday afternoon.

On his message to the squad, Monk said: "I just told them I am happy to be here and that I am delighted to come in and work with the players.

"I have watched a lot of them. I know all of them and in terms of what they are capable of. I just can't wait to get going with them and give them the help and the support that they need.

"They are already very good, experienced players. It is about trying to help them strive for that little bit more and help bring that personality and quality out even more.

"I will be working to give them the platform to try and do that and we will be working on that on the football pitch.

"We will try to create that mentality off the pitch and try and get them to take that on to the pitch. That is what the fans respond to and what they demand. If you can realise that as managers, staff and players, then you have the best chance."

Monk will kick off his Wednesday reign with a trip to struggling Huddersfield Town on Sunday.