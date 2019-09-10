New Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk will 'adapt his style' for Owls squad

The 40-year-old manager, who is said to be considering adding former Sheffield United forward James Beattie to his coaching staff alongside assistant manager Lee Bullen, refused to be drawn on what tactics he would employ at Hillsborough.

Monk had his first chance to assess his charges as he took training for the first time today and will take to a Wednesday dugout for the first time at Huddersfield on Sunday.

He has a track record, he said, for designing a style of play around the qualities in his side.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I like it to be aggressive,” he said.

"But the key is to recognise early in your managerial career is that people can talk about philosophies and things like that, but a lot of it is buzzwords and very few teams in this world have a philosophy.

"The key I learned very early in management is to understand the squad you have got and try to play to its strengths.”

Monk has managed at Swansea City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City within the last five years and has implemented different tactics at each club.

Gary Monk is the new Sheffield Wednesday FC manager.

His approach at Birmingham, for example, saw the club revert to a 4-4-2 formation, with his Leeds side showing much more fluidity.

Monk said: "I try and adapt myself to the squad I have. It worked very successfully at Leeds and Birmingham. Middlesbrough was different as I didn't quite get the time to do that.

"I try and get squads to play to their strengths as if they do that, they are going to be comfortable, confident and give themselves the best opportunity to show that.