New Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk reveals who played a big part in his decision to move to Hillsborough

The 40-year-old ex-defender was unveiled as the Owls' new manager at a hastily-arranged press conference on Friday afternoon.

As a player, Monk enjoyed five loan spells, including a three-month stint at Hillsborough in the 2002/03 campaign where he made 15 appearances.

Monk, who boasts a wealth of experience, having managed Swansea City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City, admits the club's fan-base played a big part in his decision to become their ninth manager/head coach in the past decade.

Gary Monk is unveiled as the new Sheffield Wednesday FC manager. Picture Scott Merrylees

He told The Star: "It is an honour to be manager of such a huge football club.

"I am lucky in the sense that I had an experience here as a player. It was only a short period but that was enough for me to understand playing in front of the fans and what it means to them and what that fan-base can give you and what the club is in terms of stature and the tradition it has.

"I have always thought that whenever I have come back here. Those memories come back; even moving into management and when I have come back to Hillsborough. Those memories of being out there and understanding what this club is.

"It is something when you are a manager of other clubs that you actually try to use to your advantage. Obviously, we need to try and do it the other way and make sure these fans are right behind us and we give everything we have got for them."

Monk says he is raring to go and is set to take charge of his first training session on Saturday morning. The length of his contract has not been disclosed.Monk succeeds Steve Bruce, who left Hillsborough in July to take charge of Premier League side Newcastle United.

First-team coach Lee Bullen was placed in caretaker charge of the Championship club's first six league matches of the campaign, winning three and losing three, but chairman Dejphon Chansiri has confirmed the Scot will stay on as part of Monk's backroom team.