New Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk recalls his last visit to Huddersfield Town

The new Sheffield Wednesday manager was sent off on his last visit to Huddersfield Town in February 2017.

Monk and his Terriers counterpart David Wagner clashed after Michael Hefele bagged a dramatic late winner against Monk's Leeds United side. German boss Wagner sprinted down the touchline to join his players in celebrating the goal.

As Wagner trudged back towards his technical area, he then became embroiled in a heated exchange of words with Monk, prompting a brawl involving players and coaches from both sides.

New Owls boss Garry Monk (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Wagner was subsequently handed a two-match touchline ban and fined £6,000 while Monk received a one-match touchline suspension and was fined £3,000.

Monk, who accused Wagner of showing a lack of "class, humility and respect" in his celebration, told The Star: "We are human beings. We are passionate.

"I want to win. I want my teams to win.

“You protect your team with your life. That's how I feel.

"Sometimes as a manager you are trying to keep a balanced mind, which I am a lot of times, but you have got to remember I was a centre-half and the inner centre-half comes out of me at times!

"It is for the team and it is what it is. The fans and players respect that.

"In that moment, you are there protecting your team. You want to win and fight for your team.

"If you feel an injustice or you feel something is a disrespect to you and your team or whatever it is, you are going to deal with it how you want to deal with it."

Local bragging rights will be up for grabs when Monk's Owls side take on struggling Huddersfield in front of the TV cameras at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday, kick-off noon.

The fixture marks Monk's first match in charge of Wednesday since replacing Steve Bruce in the managerial hot-seat.

He said: "It is a derby game and it is three points but nothing will be decided for the season on this game and we have to remember that.

"But, of course, it is unique situation where there are new managers and it is a derby. You couldn't have asked for anything more.

"I think it will be a good game. I think form will go out the window and I am looking forward to a good game but it is one, make no mistake, that I want to come out on top of.