New footage shows Sheffield Wednesday superfan 'Tango' being kicked out of Rotherham United match

Tango, real name Paul Gregory, was watching on in the stands alongside his girlfriend as the Owls made it through to the third round of the Carabao Cup.

However, the pair missed Atdhe Nuhiu’s stoppage-time winner after they were escorted out of the stadium by stewards.

The superfan, who travels home and away to every Sheffield Wednesday game, told the Star that he had been kicked out for failing to sit down when instructed to stewards.

He also complained at the ‘overly rough’ treatment his girlfriend received when she was kicked out shortly after.

Fresh video footage has emerged of the moment Tango is kicked out, with his girlfriend being restrained and led out by stewards.

Tango said: “The stewards came round and said to me ‘sit down or you will be escorted out’. I was really surprised because everyone around me was standing up so why was I any different?

“I walked over to speak to him later and told him, with everything that’s going on with Bury and Bolton at the moment, that football fans should be pulling together.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tango ejected from the stadium

“If I have done something wrong then I will hold my hands up, but to act like this towards a woman is disgusting, I have never seen anything like it.

“I don’t go anywhere to cause trouble, I just want to have a laugh. I’m a football person and not a trouble maker.”

Tango has been inundated with messages of support from Sheffield Wednesday fans following the incident.

Theresa Maria Rawson said: “He’s the loveliest man! At home games he comes on to the 1st rows of the north stand to say hi to the kids! They love him.”

Darren Waters said: “This is an absolute joke, he’s a good fella and every time I’ve been to Hillsborough it’s been nothing but fun.”