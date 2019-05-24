New contracts offered to Sheffield Wednesday duo
Sheffield Wednesday are hopeful Fraser Preston will commit his future to the Championship club.
The talented winger, who joined the Owls academy at Under-14s level, is out of contract at the end of next month.
But The Star understands Preston has been offered a new deal.
Preston, who has established himself as a big part of Wednesday's development squad in recent seasons, made four first-team outings last term.
His senior debut came as a half-time substitute in their 2-0 away defeat to Brentford last August.
Preston was then handed his first start in the following match as Wednesday secured a hard-fought victory over Millwall. The 20-year-old impressed with his energy and work ethic and was given a standing ovation when replaced by George Boyd late on.
His only other start came in the Owls' EFL Cup loss against Wolves.
Preston also came off the bench late on when Wednesday were thumped 4-0 by Norwich City at Hillsborough at the beginning of November.
The Scotland Under-20 international has not featured at first-team level since Jos Luhukay's sacking.
As well as Preston, it is also believed the Owls have offered fresh terms to Ben Hughes. The 19-year-old, who is equally capable of playing at right-back or on the right hand side of midfield, spent time on loan at Gainsborough Trinity last season.