New boy Kadeem Harris sets his sights on helping Sheffield Wednesday reach the Premier League

The winger, who began his career at Wycombe Wanderers, played 13 times in the top-flight for Cardiff City last term.

And having pitted his wits against some of the leading players in world football, Harris says the experience has whetted his appetite.

Kadeem Harris in pre-season action for Sheffield Wednesday

Harris told The Star: "I am very hungry to get back up into the Premier League. When you have a taste, it is like a kid eating sweets; you know you are only going to want more.

"I have had that little taster and that's where I want to be in the long run."

The Owls beat off strong competition from Championship rivals Middlesbrough to land Harris on a free transfer after the 26-year-old left the Bluebirds at the end of 2018/19 campaign.

Harris said he learned of Wednesday's interest in his services at the beginning of the off season.

"As soon as I heard of their interest, it was a no-brainer for me because of the size of the club and the direction the club are going in," conceded Harris, who has penned a two-year contract.

Almost two decades have passed since Wednesday dined at the top table of English football.

Yet Harris is confident the Owls are capable of competing in the upper reaches of the second-tier next campaign.

Haarris, signed by former Wednesday chief Steve Bruce, said: "There is a large amount of quality in the team. I think the team possesses a bit of everything.

"You have got players like Barry Bannan and Adam Reach, who scored amazing goals last season, and (Fernando) Forestieri. The names are countless. But the team has got a bit of everything and they definitely have the ability to get back up to the Premier League."

Despite a big improvement in the second half of last season, the Owls finished in 12th position, 10 points shy of the play-off positions.

But Harris is determined to help the club end their 19-year top-flight exile and reach the promised land.

He said: "I would never ever have joined if I didn't think the team had possibilities of being right up there at the end of the season.