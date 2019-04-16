Middlesbrough chairman wants Sheffield Wednesday to be investigated by the EFL

Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson has taken aim at Sheffield Wednesday, claiming that the EFL should investigate the Owls over their financial conduct.

The Telegraph report that the Boro chief wants the EFL to look into Wednesday, Derby County and Aston Villa over alleged breaches of financial rules and the 61-year-old is said to have arranged a meeting of Championship clubs to discuss the matter a week on Wednesday.

Steve Gibson, Middlesbrough chairman. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Gibson is said to be angry that his side had to sell players in the summer to meet financial regulations, while other clubs have found ways to evade punishment.

Middlesbrough recouped £40million from the sales of Patrick Bamford, Ben Gibson and Adama Traore in the summer window.

Meanwhile, Derby sold their Pride Park Stadium to owner Mel Morris to balance the books and make a profit this season.

Derby are rumoured to currently be under a soft transfer embargo, while Wednesday owner Dejphon Chasiri has warned the same restrictions could be imposed at Hillsborough this summer if the club is not able to find a way to meet regulations.

Wednesday were under a transfer embargo for the bulk of the off-season in 2018 before it was eventually lifted, which allowed them to sign Michael Hector and Josh Onomah on deadline day loan deals until the end of the season.

Fellow Championship club Birmingham City were docked points this campaign for signing Kristian Pedersen while under an embargo last summer.

Gibson is set to address the other 23 Championship clubs in the meeting next week and has informed the EFL of his concerns.

Middlesbrough have suffered a poor run of form in recent weeks, with Tony Pulis’ men dropping out of the play-off places to seventh in the league.

At the last meeting of league representatives at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground, Gibson reportedly voiced his frustration at the financial situation across the Championship.