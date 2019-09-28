Middlesbrough 1 Sheffield Wednesday 4 AS IT HAPPENED: Owls earn classy away win after first half blitz
Sheffield Wednesday have travelled north to take on Middlesbrough this afternoon hoping to improve a record that has seen them secure just one win in their last seven matches with the Teessiders.
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 13:22 pm
Updated
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 16:58 pm
Owls boss Garry Monk returns to the ground where he spent six months in a whirlwind term and faces off against new manager Jonathan Woodgate, who has guided his side to 15th in the table so far.
Our man Alex Miller is on hand ready to deliver all the latest goings on from the Riverside. For the very latest updates, be sure to refresh the page.