Michael Hector on his Sheffield Wednesday future

Chelsea loan man Michael Hector has had an impressive season with Sheffield Wednesday.

But his future is still in doubt with seven games to go until the end of the campaign – when he is due to return to his parent club.

Owls Michael Hector. Pic Steve Ellis.

Now in the 15th loan move of his career Hector has one year left to run on his Blues contract, and despite talk of a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge the towering defender is only focused on one thing: getting points on the board for Sheffield Wednesday.

Speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow’s match against Aston Villa, Hector says his priority is helping the blue and white wizards to a strong finish in the Championship: “Nothing as yet [on the future]. We are just focusing on a busy period of the season and each game as it comes.

“Once the season finishes, we will talk and see where we are.

"It is going to be tough. They are one of the form teams in the league.

“But it is the Championship and every game is tough, but I am looking forward to it.”

Wednesday’s must-win clash with Villa is the first of three matches the Owls will have to tackle this week, but Hector has fond memories of playing against the claret and blue side as it was in the reverse fixture earlier this season that he made his debut.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce identifies Aston Villa dangerman

"The size of that club and with the players they have got, they should be at the top half of the table,” he said.

"Maybe they will be a bit more confident that when we played them on the last occasion. Maybe they were a bit low in confidence. They are flying at the moment and it will be a tough ask.

"It was my first start for the club as well and a good day. It was a tough day and I remember their goal which was special. But this is one of the games which is a good challenge again.

"This is a very important period of the season and we are playing teams who are pushing for the play-offs and we still have a sniff, depending on other teams. All we can is keep adding points to keep the pressure on and that is what we are delivering.

"We are depending on other teams to do us a favour, while we need to perform and we have been performing well.