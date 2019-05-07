Marco Matias thanks Sheffield Wednesday fans for making his dreams come true in farewell message

Marco Matias has thanked Sheffield Wednesday fans for their support in an emotional farewell message after the winger was released by the club.

The Portuguese wide man thanked the Owls for helping him realise his childhood dream of playing football in England after spending four years at Hillsborough.

Matias signed for Wednesday from Nacional in July 2015 and made 71 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 11 goals.

The 29-year-old netted 7 goals in 34 appearances in the 2018/19 campaign.

He thanked fans in a Facebook post, as he wrote: “Thank you to all the support during this 4 years.

“In the good and in the bad times. I was really happy. And thank you to Sheffield Wednesday FC for realising one of my kid dreams, letting me play football in England. Wawaw.”

Matias was one of six players released by Wednesday after their end of season defeat against QPR, as George Boyd, Gary Hooper, Daniel Pudil, David Jones and Almen Abdi also left the club.

Keiren Westwood has been offered a new contract, while Kieran Lee and Liam Palmer are also expected to be kept at the club.