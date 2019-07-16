Man named and charged over Steve Bruce confrontation during Sheffield Wednesday friendly
A man has been charged after Steve Bruce was confronted by a fan during Sheffield Wednesday’s friendly against Lincoln City on Saturday.
Bruce is firm favourite to succeed Rafael Benitez at Newcastle United and reportedly resigned from his position yesterday.
The 58-year-old took charge of Sheffield Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Lincoln at Sincil Bank at the weekend.
During the friendly, one fan was seen running onto the pitch to remonstrate with the manager before being escorted away by police.
Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that 52-year-old Paul Bridgewater was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Paul Bridgewater, 52, of Dalton Lane, Dalton, Rotherham, was charged with going onto the playing area during a football match.
"He has been released on police bail.”
Lee Bullen is now understood to be taking charge of Sheffield Wednesday’s friendly at Northampton Town today.
Discussions have moved on to such an extent that it seems the club’s 3-1 win at Lincoln City on Saturday will be the last of the 58-year-old’s appearances in a Wednesday dugout.