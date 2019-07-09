Lucas Joao and Sam Winnall register as Sheffield Wednesday beat Shrewsbury Town 2-0 in a practice match in Portugal

Morgan Fox played the first half of Sheffield Wednesday's practice match against Shrewsbury

Goals either side of half-time from Lucas Joao and Sam Winnall ensured Steve Bruce's side prevailed in a practice match.

Hundreds of supporters flew out to the Algarve to watch the Owls in action and they will have been impressed with the contributions of new boys Julian Borner, Moses Odubajo and Kadeem Harris. The trio, who have yet to officially have their moves to Hillsborough confirmed due to the club's ongoing soft transfer embargo, were bright and showed glimpses of their quality.

It was a good work out for Bruce's team and a positive way to finish an intense, gruelling 10-day trip to the Algarve.

Bruce, linked heavily with the vacant managerial position at Newcastle United, gave game time to virtually all of his squad at the home of FC Ferreiras. There was only centre-forward Atdhe Nuhiu and free agent Josh McEachran, who has been training with the club since Saturday, who were not given run-outs.

The gulf in class between the two teams was evident from the off. Wednesday bossed proceedings and could have taken the lead in the third minute after Lucas Joao slipped in Steven Fletcher but the big striker's fierce effort was blocked.

Fernando Forestieri looked keen to impress and the diminutive forward came agonisingly close to getting on the score-sheet himself. He bamboozled the Shrewsbury defence with his intricate footwork before curling a rasping right foot drive narrowly over.

Odubajo and Borner looked sharp and solid in defence as Wednesday continued to dominate.

It was one-way traffic as midfield playmaker Barry Bannan drilled wide before captain Tom Lees headed straight at Joe Murphy from point-blank range following an inviting free kick from the left by Bannan.

Shrewsbury, managed by Sam Ricketts, almost broke the deadlock against the run of play through evergreen striker Steve Morison only for Morgan Fox to produce an inch-perfect last-ditch challenge.

But Wednesday deservedly got their noses in front in the 38th minute following good approach play. Odubajo freed Forestieri down the right hand channel and his fine pull back was expertly rifled home by Joao.

All of the Owls' goalkeepers played half an hour and Joe Wildsmith superbly tipped over a free kick from just outside the penalty area to keep the Shrews at bay.

Wildsmith further enhanced his reputation after the break by palming over Morison's bullet header at the back post after a good Shrews move.

It proved a big turning point as Winnall increased the Owls' advantage in the 66th minute. He latched on to Kieran Lee's glorious defence-splitting pass before steering a low left foot shot past Max O’Leary.

Cameron Dawson was not forced into action by the Shrews, who have already played against Welsh Premier champions TNS and Wolves’ academy in behind-closed-doors fixtures, in the closing stages.

Indeed, Wednesday nearly grabbed a third through an unlikely source but Liam Palmer flashed a shot well wide.