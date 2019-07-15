Lee Bullen to take charge of Sheffield Wednesday's friendly at Northampton Town
Sheffield Wednesday’s friendly at Northampton Town tomorrow will be presided over by Lee Bullen, The Star understands.
Earlier today it was suggested that Newcastle United-bound manager Steve Bruce would take the reigns despite ongoing negotiations around his departure from the club.
But discussions have moved on to such an extent that it seems the club’s 3-1 win at Lincoln City on Saturday will be the last of the 58-year-old’s appearances in a Wednesday dugout.
Bullen, a fan’s favourite and former Owls captain over 130 appearances, has twice stood in as caretaker manager at Hillsborough before, deputising first for Carlos Carvalhal and then Jos Luhukay.
