Lee Bullen pinpoints Sheffield Wednesday’s biggest problem in Queens Park Rangers defeat
Sheffield Wednesday suffered their first home defeat of the season at the hands of QPR on Saturday.
A Steven Fletcher penalty gave Lee Bullen’s side a half-time lead but Jordan Hugil’s four-minute brace in the second handed QPR all three points.
The defeat means Wednesday find themselves 11th in the Championship after six games, with three wins and three defeats so far.
Wednesday will now need to regroup during the international break and return to winning ways when they travel to Huddersfield on Sunday, September 15.
After the match, Bullen admitted that his side’s performance didn’t come near the expectations of Sheffield Wednesday and said that he needs to work on changing his side’s mentality.
He also criticised his side’s tempo during the match and stressed the players needed to get back on the training pitch ‘as soon as possible’.
He said: “Massively disappointing, I felt we were second best in most areas. The defending for the goals is primary school. We didn’t move the ball quick enough, not enough tempo and I’ve told them that in the dressing room.
“We need to improve, get back on the training field as soon as possible to put things right. It’s not ability, it’s mentality. We had a chance to make it an excellent start to the season by getting a result today, instead it’s an average one.
“I felt we played in second and third gear when we needed to up the tempo. We’ve got to knuckle down as a unit and get back on track. But that performance isn’t acceptable.”