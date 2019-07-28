Lee Bullen opens up on Sheffield Wednesday's managerial vacancy after Espanyol draw

Owls caretaker boss Lee Bullen

Wednesday are seeking to hire a new permanent boss after Steve Bruce controversially walked out on the club to join Premier League Newcastle United nearly a fortnight ago.

The Star understands the Championship club have since sounded out Chris Hughton and Tony Pulis about the vacant managerial position as they aim to have a new man in place before the start of the season. The Owls head to Reading for their league opener on Saturday.

Bullen, placed in in temporary charge of first-team affairs following Bruce's departure, says he has received no indication on when an appointment will be made.

The affable Scot, who watched Wednesday draw 2-2 with La Liga outfit Espanyol at HIllsborough on Sunday in their final warm-up match before the big kick-off, said: "I believe the chairman is out of the country at the moment.

"I suppose it’s a bit of a pat on the back that he (Chansiri) doesn’t feel pressured to appoint anyone. He obviously feels relatively comfortable with myself, Neil Thompson, Nicky Weaver, Tony Strudwick and the rest of the backroom staff to look after things for him because if he wasn’t sure about us then I'm sure a decision would have been made well before now.

"It is important he takes his time and makes what he feels is the right decision and then we will all work off that."

Bullen has previously declared he would be interesting in taking the job on a full-time basis.

"I looked on Ladbrokes and I believe I’m in the race..third or fourth favourite," he said. "It’s a great club and I’m privileged to be doing it now, and I’ve done it twice in the past.