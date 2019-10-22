Latest Championship promotion odds after Sheffield Wednesday draw at Cardiff
Garry Monk’s side were disappointed to leave South Wales with only one point, but how do the bookies fancy their promotion chances?
Before the Friday night clash with Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk might have settled for a point, yet come the final whistle he was far from happy with the 1-1 scoreline.
The Owls were much the better team for long spells in South Wales, with Monk furious that the Cardiff City equaliser was not disallowed.
The officials adjudged the offside Aden Flint not to be interfering with play, despite him jumping up and down within the line of vision of Wednesday keeper Cameron Dawson.
Despite the controversy, Sheffield Wednesday remain in the promotion hunt with a creditable point away from home.
The bookies agree that the Owls are still in with a shout come the end of the season.
Check out the latest Sky Bet Championship promotion odds below:
Leeds United – 2/5
West Brom – 4/5
Fulham – 11/8
Swansea – 3/1
Preston – 9/2
Brentford – 5/1
Sheffield Wednesday – 5/1
Nottingham Forest – 11/2
QPR – 6/1
Cardiff – 8/1
Bristol City – 9/1
Blackburn – 14/1
Derby – 22/1
Millwall – 25/1
Charlton – 33/1
Birmingham – 40/1
Stoke – 40/1
Hull – 50/1
Luton – 66/1
Reading – 66/1
Wigan – 80/1
Huddersfield – 100/1
Middlesbrough – 100/1
Barnsley – 1000/1