Knowledge of 'Sheffield Wednesday legend' Lee Bullen vital to transition, says new manager Garry Monk

That’s according to the new manager himself, who’s appointment on Friday brought to an end the Scot’s third tenure as the club’s caretaker boss.

It was confirmed immediately that Bullen, who made no secret of his desire to take on the role full time, will stay on at Hillsborough as assistant manager and despite Monk’s apparent desire to bring in reinforcements in the form of his former colleague James Beattie, he said it is Bullen and other existing staff that will play a vital role, especially in the coming weeks.

"I’m looking forward to working with Lee and the staff that are already here,” he said.

“To use that knowledge and experience that someone like Lee has and the other staff that are here is invaluable. I’m looking forward to that.”

Bullen, 48, steered Wednesday to three wins in his six Championship outings – as well as achieving a last-gasp Carabao Cup derby win at Rotherham United – and steadied the waters after Bruce’s upheaval.

The scale of his contribution is not lost on Monk, who paid tribute to his new number two, describing him as a club legend. Monk took his first training session with the club on Tuesday.

He said: “I will use Lee's experience. He is a Sheffield Wednesday legend through and through and he has the passion and I am really looking forward to working with him and tapping into him and using his experience to see how we can play to the players' strengths.

