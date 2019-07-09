Keiren Westwood on his new contract and the hunt for promotion with Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has set his sights on one more career goal – promotion with the club he has come to call home.
The Republic of Ireland international, who has signed a two-year extension to his contract at Hillsborough, turns 35 in October and believes Steve Bruce is a safe pair of hands to be entrusted with the responsibility of taking the club up.
He told swfc.co.uk that the staff and squad are under no illusion what their job is this season: “The gaffer’s CV and reputation – you can only respect him; as a manager, as a coach, as a player and as a person.
“The main aim since Mr Chansiri came in – the mandate has been to get promoted. And that’s never going to change while he’s here.”
“It’s no different. We need to get that top six and give ourselves the best chance of getting promoted.
“I’ve had two bites at it. I’d love to get promoted with Wednesday, I think everybody would. Hopefully we can in the near future.”
Westwood, who arrived on a free transfer from Sunderland in 2014, said a club of Wednesday’s size needs to be in the Premier League, but that it took time for him to realise the magnitude of the club itself.
“I didn’t really realise how big it was.
“You know the name and you remember Wendesday getting into cup finals and being in the Premier League and the players that have played here, but when I signed, I came to Owls in the Park and saw 20,000 people on the grass and I realised how big this club is.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Wednesday and I didn’t want it to end. I’m glad it’s not.”