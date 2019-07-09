Keiren Westwood commits his future to Sheffield Wednesday with two-year deal
Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has signed a new two-year contract with the club.
The Irish international, 34, is a fan’s favourite at Hillsborough having made over 160 appearances since his free transfer from Sunderland in 2014.
The contract is believed to have been agreed last month, though paperwork has only been officially completed this week.
His previous deal was understood to have been expiring this summer, with reported interest in the stopper coming from the likes of Barnsley and Huddersfield.
Westwood has won the Wednesday player of the year award in two of his five seasons at the club, but had to fight back from falling out of favour under Steve Bruce’s predecessor Jos Luhukay last season.
He also appeared in the 2014/15 Championship PFA Team of the Year.