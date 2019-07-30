"Keep yer nose out!": Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Chris Wilder's new manager suggestion
With the managerial vacancy at Hillsborough set to remain until after Sheffield Wednesday’s season opener at Reading on Saturday, the boss of their biggest rivals has had his say on who he thinks should be given the job.
Chris Wilder, who led the Blades to promotion to the Premier League last time out, suggested current caretaker Lee Bullen should be awarded the job full-time.
The comments were broadcast as part of a Radio Sheffield Q&A event at Sheffield Hallam University, where both Wilder and Bullen were joined by Paul Warne, Darren Moore and Daniel Stendel.
He said: “Why not?” he asked, “why shouldn’t he be given the opportunity to manage the club he loves and is known for?
“There’s a lot of snobbery around in football I think and people might hope for different answers and different names but there is somebody sat right under their noses who would give it a great job.”
Before long social media was awash with Wednesday supporters discussing Wilder’s comments, both for and against.