Kadeem Harris: Sheffield Wednesday have nothing to fear in the Championship

Wednesday, who are still searching for a new permanent manager after Steve Bruce left to become Newcastle United's head coach last month, kick off their 2019/20 campaign with a clash against Reading this weekend.Caretaker boss Lee Bullen will lead the side into battle at the Madejski Stadium.

But despite the uncertainty over the managerial situation, Harris feels the Owls are well-equipped to push for promotion.

"We have got nothing to be scared of in this league," he told The Star. "The team here is an amazing bunch.

Owls winger Kadeem Harris

"We have to focus on ourselves and keep improving. We can't focus on other teams and other people.

"If we focus on ourselves and train as hard as possible and improve, I don't see why we can't be right up there in the thick of things."

The 26-year-old, who helped Cardiff City go up to the Premier League in 2018, penned a two-year contract with Wednesday earlier this summer.

He said: "I was at a team that got promoted and I think the quality is very similar here if not we have got the edge on that.

"Togetherness is the most important thing and that's what we have got a lot of here. I am looking forward to the season ahead."

When asked about Bullen, he said: "The players are happy if he gets the job. He is a great manager and a great person. I am happy he is in charge this weekend and everyone else is the same.

"The coaching staff have done a great job with all the distractions. We have brushed them to one side but they have been distractions.

"They have continued with the aim, which is promotion. They have done a good job in keeping the players focused.

"There is a lot of experience in this squad and that has helped with the distractions. They have helped a lot.