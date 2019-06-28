Kadeem Harris, Moses Odubajo and Julian Börner put through their paces as Sheffield Wednesday begin pre-season
The boys are back in town!
Sheffield Wednesday's first-team squad reported for pre-season duty on Friday morning - including Kadeem Harris, Moses Odubajo and Julian Börner.
The Star understands the trio joined the existing members of Steve Bruce's team in taking part in a series of fitness and strength tests after over seven weeks off.
The Owls have yet to officially confirm the signings of Harris, Odubajo and Börner because the club are currently under a soft transfer embargo due to filing their accounts late to the English Football League.
But Wednesday are confident it is just a matter of time before they satisfy the EFL's requirements and have the embargo lifted.
Winger Harris, released by Cardiff City at the end of last season, completed his Owls medical earlier this week, having finalised personal terms.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
Deals for versatile right-sided player Odubajo, previously of Hull City and Brentford, and German centre-half Börner were agreed several weeks ago.
It remains unclear whether Harris, Odubajo and Börner will be present at Owls in the Park on Sunday.
But Keiren Westwood, Liam Palmer and Kieren Lee are likely to attend the popular community fun day this weekend. The trio, who were also put through their paces on Friday, have committed their futures to the Championship club. Goalkeeper Westwood, full-back Palmer and midfielder Lee were offered new contracts at the end of the 2018/19 season and have agreed to extend their Hillsborough stays.
Westwood and Palmer are understood to have signed new two-year deals and Lee will remain with Wednesday for a further 12 months.
The players completed some strength and conditioning work as well as running drills at the club’s Middlewood Road training ground.