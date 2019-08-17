Kadeem Harris, Matt Smith's winner and Jed Wallace's red card - Five talking points after Millwall 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0
Sheffield Wednesday failed to turn their dominance into goals as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at 10-man Millwall today.
Matt Smith claimed the only goal of the contest, heading in Connor Mahoney's inviting 37th minute corner at The Den.
Owls writer Dom Howson picks out five key talking points after Wednesday's first league defeat of the campaign.
Kadeem Harris just gets better and better
He was my man of the match. Harris produced a sparkling performance on debut at Reading and he has maintained that superb form. He ran Millwall full-back Mahlon Romeo ragged at times with his pace and quick feet. Harris, a bargain free transfer summer recruit from Cardiff City, was outstanding and did not deserve to finish on the losing side.
Matt Smith's winner
It was a poor goal to give away from Wednesday's perspective. They ultimately paid the price for conceding too many free kicks and corners in the first half.Yes, Connor Mahoney's delivery from dead ball situations was superb and Millwall's players cleverly crowed around Keiren Westwood inside the six-yard box.
But Millwall made their fifth corner count after Westwood, recalled to the starting line-up at the expense of Cameron Dawson, got caught in no man's land and Smith made them pay at the back post.
The sending offI could see why referee Gavin Ward issued Jed Wallace with a red card. It was a crude tackle by Wallace on Kieran Lee. He missed the ball completely and cleaned out the man. Other officials may have been more lenient and perhaps only booked Wallace but Ward, who consulted with his linesman before making the decision, felt it was worthy of a red.
Wednesday's substitutionsBullen was proactive after Jed Wallace's dismissal. He took off Dominic Iorfa at half-time and threw on Barry Bannan to give them more creativity and energy in midfield. Plenty of Wednesday's play went through the little Scot and, as part of the tactical reshuffle, Sam Hutchinson switched to right-back.Bullen made a similar change on the hour mark, giving Massimo Luongo an opportunity to shine in the centre and asking Reach to fill in at left-back. He also threw on Jordan Rhodes but Wednesday were not cute enough to break down a well-organised Millwall side.
A missed opportunityWednesday dominated the ball after Wallace's red card and created the bulk of the chances and should have, at the very least, picked up a point. But they could not make their numerical advantage count, with Jacob Murphy, Steven Fletcher, Bannan and Rhodes not taking their chances. Millwall deserve some credit. They defended in numbers and like their lives depended on it. However, the Owls huffed and puffed and lacked a killer instinct in front of goal.